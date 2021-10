BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Drivers in the area of U.S. 176 near Nexton Parkway and surrounding should be aware of upcoming overnight lane closures due to phase one of the U.S. 176 road-widening project.

Lane closures will start October 18 on U.S. 176 from Nexton Parkway to 0.10 miles west of U.S. 17A.

Closures will be nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until October 21.