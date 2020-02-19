Uber adds new safety feature

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new safety feature is available today for Uber riders in the U.S. and Canada.

The On-Trip Reporting feature enables riders to “discreetly report a non-emergency safety issue in real time,” according to the press release.

Research conducted by Uber suggests that riders do not always report experiences that make them feel uncomfortable or nervous, in part because they become distracted after the trip.

Uber hopes that by making reporting more convenient, riders will be encouraged to report more often, which will lead to a safer experience overall.

The feature can be found in the “safety tool kit” section of the app while the trip is in progress.