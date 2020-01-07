Uber introduces new safety feature

SAN FRANCISCO, C.A. (WCBD) – Uber is rolling out a new safety feature in the U.S. and Canada.

Beginning later this week, riders “will have the option of receiving a four-digit PIN code to provide to their driver before starting a trip” according to a press release.

This feature is designed to make sure that riders are getting in cars with the right drivers, and vice versa.

The system works by sending the rider a pin as soon as the trip is requested.

When the driver arrives, the rider verbally provides the pin to the driver, which the driver must enter into his/her phone before the trip can begin.

Uber says that by not allowing a trip to start until the correct pin is entered, “this new feature will provide peace of mind that you are getting into the right vehicle.”

Users who want to use the pin can elect to use it for every ride or only for night rides (9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.).

To set up the new feature, users should open the “Verify Your Ride” tab in the app. From there, they can select their preferences.

Uber has provided a video with more information on the feature here.