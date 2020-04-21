Unemployment benefit concerns in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In a 5 day period, the Department of Employment and Workforce says they fielded 62,000 calls. Viewers tell us while their calls were answered, they were also hung up on.

Rae Prater, a former serviceindustry worker reached out to News 2 in search of assistance.

I have no income, like I can’t get the check from the government, my taxes aren’t here, I can’t get the unemployment, so like nothing, I have nothing. Rae Prater, Former Service Industry

Prater saying she’s had to utilize D-E-W prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, and receiving answers was never an issue, until now.

Last time I had to do it was for medical reasons, they would actually call you back, but this time they just hang up on you. Rae Prater, Former Service Industry

Hoping to obtain some answer, we reached out the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), Chief of Staff Jamie Suber says he didn’t know the volume of calls dropped. In fact, he says the DEW went from 50 call operators to near 500 since the pandemic began.

With over 269,000 claims filed in the past 4 weeks, not including April 12th-18th, he’s asking for patience.

I do encourage individuals to continue to try to contact us through our contact center and I do encourage individuals to log into our website because there’s a great deal of information. Lastly we just rolled out a new chatbox feature which allows individuals to go in and inquire and submit inquiries and then get real time responses back from that chat box. Jamie Suber, Chief of Staff DEW

As for those who say they are not seeing any movement after filing a claim—Suber says, it takes time.

One day, two days, that’s not really an adequate amount of time for us to make determinations for eligibilities. So just know that every situation is different. We’re just trying to get through as many claims and make proper decisions that benefit to those that are in need in a timely manner. Jamie Suber, Chief of Staff DEW

