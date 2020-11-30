Unique Cyber Monday project showcases hidden gems in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Businesses around the Lowcountry are getting creative to make sure you shop local this holiday season.

One local shop, Alesya Bags, used social media to promote her company, and others, in a 12-hour live broadcast on Cyber Monday.

From 9 am to 9 pm, Alesya Macatol, the owner of Alesya Bags, was live on Facebook and Instagram. She brought 20 local entrepreneurs on the show to showcase their products as well.

From creative Christmas cards to fashionable clothing to delicious dumplings, the broadcast had something for everyone.

It kicked off with Macatol showing off her leather laptop bags for women. They’re made to look like handbags instead of briefcases.

The company started in 2009 but really took off in 2019 when the shop opened on Spring Street in Downtown Charleston. Shortly after, the pandemic hit.

“It started off great! And then like everyone else it’s just been a terribly challenging time,” said Macatol.

To try and push through the tough times, Macatol wanted to give local businesses a boost by hosting them on the Cyber Monday broadcast.

“Behind the scenes, these are the folks that are keeping me lifted up during the bleak times when we can’t have anybody in the store and nobody was going out we’d say ‘how are you doing?’ well ‘ how are you doing?’ and these are the people that keep you going,” said Macatol.

