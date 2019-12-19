Upstate high school senior diagnoses friend’s stroke symptoms over FaceTime

GREER, S.C. (WYFF) – A Greenville County senior is being credited with diagnosing a friend’s stroke symptoms over FaceTime.

Kasey Collins is a senior at Riverside High School, where she is enrolled in a college-level health science class and wants to become a nurse.

Recently, Kasey was on FaceTime with a friend from camp when she noticed that one side of his face was drooping. She became concerned and asked him if he could lift his arms. When he replied his speech was slurred and he told her that his arms were asleep.

Kasey told him she thought he was having a stroke and needed immediate medical attention. “At first he thought I was joking,” she said, “but then he went and he was diagnosed with a stroke.”

“I literally learned neurological symptoms the day before that,” she said. “More kids need to learn these basic symptoms. You should learn CPR. You should know the basic symptoms for heart attack and that comes from taking health science.”

Collins will enroll in a dual-credit EMT course offered through Prisma Health Simulation Center next semester.

She says she is more confident in her medical knowledge and grateful she was able to help.

Her instructor registered nurse, Amanda Abrams, calls Kasey, “brilliant.”

“For Kasey to have not only learned the information, but to retain it and be able to apply it that is a true medical professional,” Abrams said. “She took information from a book and used it in the real world while still a senior in high school. She changed that child’s life. He does not have a permanent disability because of her.”

