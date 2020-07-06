Upstate reverend tests positive for COVID-19; shares his words of encouragement

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. – Words of encouragement from an Upstate reverend who tested positive for COVID-19.

Reverend Tyler Kirby with View Church in Boiling Springs decided to get tested after experiencing a tickle in his throat and hearing that other members in the congregation were getting positive tests results.

He was shocked to hear he also had the virus, because he says that he barely had any of the known symptoms.

Now, he is encouraging others to get tested even if you are not experiencing the worst symptoms.

“We have to do our part to try and put an end to this thing,” said Rev. Tyler Kirby. “If I’m walking around and I have it and don’t know it, I’m going to give it to people because I don’t feel like I’m a threat.”

Rev. Kirby says that for now, he is sticking to social media.

He says that he is fortunate for what he is dealing with, compared to other cases within his congregation.