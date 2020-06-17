Upward trend in coronavirus cases leads to questions of mandating masks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Though not finalized, the Columbia City Council is taking up the motion of masks being a mandate—a similar stand seen in Raleigh, North Carolina. This begged the question of if that same mask requirement will come to Charleston.

Mayor Tecklenburg addressed the question Tuesday in a press conference having said, ‘I would just say that if the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed with cases, that would be the trigger that would lead us to make strict requirements again.’

This sentiment was echoed by Tracy McKee, the City’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Of the total number of cases—still relatively low but again it’s the trend that we’re seeing that we’re seeing. If we don’t…don’t slow it down, we could end up in a position of stressing our hospitals. Tracy McKee, City’s Chief Innovation Officer

McKee added that the Work or Home order is what helped in keeping local numbers lower. She said that the uptick has been primarily since the first of the month.

The stay at home order really calmed things down for a couple of months but they’re definitely, the number of cases are definitely on the rise. Tracy McKee, City’s Chief Innovation Officer

According to Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, a physician at Roper St. Francis Express Care, masks in public are necessary for a few reasons.

You’re wearing this in public to prevent other people from getting sick. This is going to prevent your own droplets from getting to other people. But it will not prevent you from necessarily breathing in infection from another person. But that’s why if everybody wears these—I protect you when I wear a mask, and you are protecting me when you wear one of these masks. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Physician Roper St. Francis

She went on to say that if the public listened to just doctor’s asks to wear face-masks, there wouldn’t be this uptick—adding it should be in the hands of the state leaders.

This is a community issue at this point. This is about the people in South Carolina deciding that it’s worth it to put on a face mask to save the life of someone they don’t know or may never meet. Dr. Melissa Ellis-Yarian, Physician Roper St. Francis

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.