US Attorney for SC Peter McCoy says South Carolinians who participated in DC events will be prosecuted

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter McCoy Jr. (R) on Wednesday issued a statement condemning violence in DC after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

McCoy said in no uncertain terms that “federal crimes were violated today at our Nation’s Capitol building.” He went on to promise that his office will prosecute “anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction.”