US Attorney for SC Peter McCoy says South Carolinians who participated in DC events will be prosecuted

Latest News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peter McCoy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – US Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter McCoy Jr. (R) on Wednesday issued a statement condemning violence in DC after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to object to the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

McCoy said in no uncertain terms that “federal crimes were violated today at our Nation’s Capitol building.” He went on to promise that his office will prosecute “anyone who traveled from the District of South Carolina with intent to aid this travesty or commit acts of destruction.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES