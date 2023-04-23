NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A US Coast Guard crew returned to their home port in North Charleston after 105 days on patrol in the South Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Florida.

The USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) crew was a part of the U.S. Southern Command for Operation Southern Cross and Coast Guard Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast for Operation Vigilant Sentry.

During the operation, officials say Stone’s crew “worked to counter illicit maritime activities, strengthen regional maritime sovereignty, and facilitate the safety of life at sea.”

USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) crew members assist crew from Brazil Navy ship Amazonas to board Stone during combined exercises in the Southern Atlantic Ocean, March 6, 2023. Stone is on a scheduled multi-mission deployment in the South Atlantic Ocean to counter illicit maritime activities and strengthen relationships for maritime sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Clinton Carlson, right, USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) commanding officer, discusses ship capabilities with Brazil Navy Capt. Leonardo Gomes, Brazil Navy ship Amazonas commanding officer during an engagement aboard Amazonas in Rio de Janeiro, March 7, 2023. Stone is on a scheduled multi-mission deployment in the South Atlantic Ocean to counter illicit maritime activities and strengthen relationships for maritime sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

Crew members assigned to USCGC Stone (WMSL 758) watch the sunset while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 23, 2023. Stone is on a scheduled multi-mission deployment in the South Atlantic Ocean to counter illicit maritime activities and strengthen relationships for maritime sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Corporal Ethan Craw)

They completed port visits in Montevideo, Uruguay, Suape and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“This patrol has been about partnerships, whether coordinating efforts with partner countries to counter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing within the Atlantic Ocean or the multi-agency response within the South Florida Straits for migrant interdiction,” Coast Guard Capt. Clinton Carlson, Stone’s commanding officer, said.

Stone conducted at-sea exercises with Brazilian and Uruguayan naval forces.

These exercises involved law enforcement boarding demonstrations and a search and rescue exercise with an Uruguay Naval Air Force helicopter crew.

Stone also hosted an offshore Commander Task Unit (CTU) where they met with 69 migrants at sea and facilitated safe repatriation to their country of origin.

“Everyone displayed proficiency and excellence throughout the patrol during all evolutions, training drills, or operations. I am incredibly proud of the hardworking crew and their dedication over this 105-day deployment,” Capt. Carlson said.

Stone is the ninth Legend-class National Security Cutter (NSC) in the Coast Guard fleet and is based in North Charleston.