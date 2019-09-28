US Postal Worker murdered in Morrisville; Authorities seeking answers from community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 64-year-old Irene Pressley was shot and killed during her mail delivery route in Morrisville, S.C.

The beloved mail carrier served the US Postal Service for over 20 years. Her community is left with a void after her passing. White bows are displayed on mailboxes along her route in Williamsburg County in her honor.

Her sisters say that she will be dearly missed. “She was a community pillar, as you call it because she was just a good person, a loving person, a loving wife,” said sister Elisha Hubbard.

The investigation into Pressley’s death has been made the top priority for the US Postal Inspection Service.

U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge David McGinnis says, “We’ve assembled a task-force of over 70 people to conduct this investigation. Make no mistake, the perpetrators of this crime will face justice.”

The US Postal Inspection Service is joining forces with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and The United States Attorney’s Office- District of South Carolina.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has all deputies working 12 hour shifts for 24 hour coverage.

Williamsburg County Sheriff Steven Gardner says, “We want our citizens to know who put their trust in us, that they will be safe and we will stand against this act of violence. And we will bring justice to this crime.”

Authorities have not announced any suspects in the case and refused questions at today’s press conference. They claim the investigation is on-going at this time.



Pressley’s sister Gloria Bateman is asking for answers. “We want to know why she died on Monday on her route down the road that she grew up on, we want to know,” she says.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says they are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the homicide of Irene Pressley.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement” when calling), or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.