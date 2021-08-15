USCG: Search suspended for missing man in Cooper River near Daufuskie Island

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter flys over the Savannah River entrance March. 15, 2019, as the Cutter Eagle transits down the Savannah River towards Savannah, Georgia. Air Station Savannah welcomed the Eagle crew as they arrived in Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard suspends the search on Sunday for Craig Lamonte Jones, 51, who was reported missing near Daufuskie Island.

Jones is described as a 6’1″ black male, last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

For nearly 10 hours, the Coast Guard canvassed more than 20 square nautical miles.

At approximately 7:57 A.M on Saturday., USCG Sector Charleston was notified by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office that Jones jumped into the water off a pier near Melrose Landing Road and did not resurface.

The weather at the time consisted of light winds and clear skies.

“The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, used all available assets and means to search for Mr. Jones in the Cooper River yesterday,” says Lt. j.g. Allison Rychtanek, a search and rescue controller for Sector Charleston Command Center. “Due to the nature of the waterway and the duration of daytime searches, the Coast Guard, unfortunately, had to suspend its search, pending any further developments.”

The Department of Natural Resources, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit, and Daufuskie Island Fire Department personnel are also searching for Jones.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sector Charleston Command Center at (843) 740-7050.