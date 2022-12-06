BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians have more time to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card after an extension is announced by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

The deadline for motorists to obtain a driver’s license or identification card that satisfies REAL ID security standards is now May 7, 2025.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said the REAL ID license will allow holders to board domestic and commercial flights, enter a secure federal building, or visit and military installation.

The extension was prompted to address the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The most current South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles data shows 51.3 percent of all South Carolina-issued driver’s licenses and identification are REAL ID compliant,” according to SCDMV.

The extension allows more time to obtain a REAL ID, however, officials encourage residents to obtain one as soon as possible if necessary.

Current driver’s licenses can be exchanged for a REAL ID for $25 at any SCDMV branch. Identification card holders at least 17 years old can be issued a REAL ID card for free. Residents who are 16 and younger can obtain a REAL ID for $15.

