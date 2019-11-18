Utility Scams could increase during the Holiday Season

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCDB) – With the holiday season comes a higher risk of being a target of scam. “It is very important for our customers to understand that these scams are evolving as we approach the holidays,” said Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer.

Riley: that and… Dominion energy spokesman paul fischer says expect the scam attempts to happen more frequently.

Fischer: they are going to look for ways to pray on the fear that customers have, just how important it is to have that electric service in your home or business

Riley: so as a business owner what should you look out for?

Fischer: they might receive a scam phone call during a busy lunch service. They might receive a scam phone call during a busy saturday night dinner service.

Riley: as for homeowners…

Fischer: we’ll get a call, those scammers will demand immediate payment, they will demand it through some form of pre-paid gift card or visa card.

Riley: fischer says if you are asked to pay over the phone, take that as a red flag and hang up

Fischer: we never demand payment, that’s simply not how things work

Riley: fischer says the best way to guard yourself against the scammers is to use the new dominion’s app.

Fischer: this app is going to give you full website functionality…

Anchor tag: the app is free and allows real time, secure access to your account information… Bill pay… Balance and due date checks. The app can be downloaded on any of your devices in the app store.