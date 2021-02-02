Vaccine hopefuls call for lower age requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As hundreds of thousands of vaccines are being distributed across South Carolina, some people are pushing for a change in who’s eligible during Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

Here’s a link to the current groups eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1A most notably frontline healthcare workers and people aged 70 and older.

News 2 has received some comments from viewers expressing concern that people between 65 and 69 years old are not considered a priority.

One Lowcountry woman spoke with News 2 to share her opinions.

“All these special interest groups are not high-risk groups,” said Barbara Hatten. “It’s the 65 and over and the people who are vulnerable.”

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that states provide the vaccine to residents aged 65 and older.

On Monday, Governor Henry McMaster expressed he, too, wants DHEC to adjust the age group to start at 65.

“I’d like to move that down quickly my intention is to as quickly as possible as soon as possible to 65 and up,” said the Governor.

When asked about the possible adjustment, acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor said including that population is a high priority.

“We want to be able to move to the next stage as soon as possible, which would be 65 and older, and we are currently watching and working with the governor’s office when we can move to that stage,” said Taylor.

Hatten says it comes down to saving lives.

“If you truly want to save lives, you’ve got to address the people that are dying from this. Not the people spreading it, not the people getting sick from it,” she said.

We reached out to DHEC for more about the possible age adjustment and the agency sent the following statement: