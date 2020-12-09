Vaccines set to be distributed soon as FDA meets to approve in upcoming weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – President elect Joe Biden says his administration would oversee the injection of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots within his first 100 days in office.

The FDA could potentially approve a vaccine as early as this week.

Pfizer clinical trials show their vaccine is more than 50% effective after the first dose and 95% effective after two doses.

Right now, there is no data against efficacy when it comes to children, pregnant women, or those with compromised immune systems.

Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to ensure Americans would be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccines first.

South Carolina Department of Health says hospitals are expected to get hundreds of thousands of doses of those vaccines. Health care workers will be prioritized to get it first.

Committee chair for the FDA’s advisory panel, Dr. Arnold Monto has studied vaccines for more than 50 years. He says he is confident about the trial data this far.

“The efficacy is so much better than what we expected. These things will be available and totally transparent so the public has no question about whether the vaccines are safe or effective,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, CEO and Chairman of Pfizer.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike again during the holiday season, we can expect much of the vaccine distribution to take place during President elect Joe Biden’s administration.