Vantage Point Foundation Post 9/11 Military Veterans teach children how to fish

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Vantage Point Foundation not only serves post 9/11 military veterans but allows them to serve in their community.

“This is very natural for our veterans,” said Mark Holyfield, Executive Director at Vantage Point Foundation. “This is actually where they’re most comfortable, serving others.”

Veterans teamed up with the Carolina Youth Development Center to teach orphaned children how to fish for the first time.

“Brandon, with Charleston Silverfox Charter, has donated his day to take these kids who’ve never been on the water, fishing,” said Holyfield.

“It’s fun to be out here with kids around your age, said Jay Johnson, a member of the CYDC. “You can bond and learn some things.”

Veterans, like Lindsay, enjoy the bond that comes with serving.

“It’s allowed us to still have that team camaraderie, said veteran, Lindsay Roethle. “And continue to serve our community.”

Fishing allows veterans and orphans to connect through their personal experiences.

“Our veterans kind of understand some tough situations,” said Holyfield. “These kids understand tough situations and it’s kind of a no-brainer to put them together and do something simple, like teach them to fish.”

Something so simple that means a lot more.

“When you see the smiles on the young people’s faces,” said veteran and Vice President of Residential Services at CYDC, Jay Johnson. “And see when they catch that fish for the first time or they go out on a boat for the first time, it makes it all worth it.”

The kids reel in a support system for the future.

“I hope if anything, they’ve come away with [the notion that] there are folks that have their back and are ready to help them move to the next chapter in life.”

Donate here