Vendors and patrons return to City Market for the first time since shutdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City Market reopened to the public Thursday for the first time in over 3 months after being shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray painted arrows and stickers laid on the floor are just some of the many social distancing measures implemented by Barry Newton, the manager of the City Market, who said vendors are ensuring all stay safe.

They’re all adhering to the safety regulations, wearing their masks, keeping 6 feet apart, they’ve all pulled back their booths two feet further in to make the aisles 40% larger for the crowds and we’re very pleased with how things are going. Barry Newton, Manager of City Market

One vendor—Isadore Royals of Stan the Man Peanuts, said that he’s just happy to be back and working at the market, and he’s okay with the requirement of having to wear a face mask.

Yah know I have to put up with it because I want to live, I don’t want to catch no disease—you know, I’m at a certain age now you know, I just have to be careful. So I try to be safe, I got my hand sanitizer—I got the things that I need. Isadore Royals, Stan the Man Peanuts

While vendors are required to wear face coverings—patrons are not. Rather, they are strongly encouraged to. Nina Uccello, a vendor and artist, said that she has been at the market for almost 20 years. Uccello also echoing that the new changes don’t bother her, and that she has missed seeing the public, ‘I like being around people so it was kind of strange not having a lot of people around. it’s like a little family down here—everybody knows everybody.’

Although many places reopening are not allowing their restrooms to be used by the public, Newton said theirs will be open with some addition cleaning measures added.

It really is important for those restrooms to be open—not only for the market itself but for the entire area. So we are cleaning them every 15 minutes and again controlling the number of people that go into them. Barry Newton, Manager of City Market

The City Market’s hours of operations may be the only thing that hasn’t changed—opening everyday at 9:30 and closing at 6 p.m.