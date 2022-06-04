BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Beaufort County Coroner’s Office County identified the victim of a recent fatal shooting as 35-year-old Amber Doray of Burton.

Doray was found with gunshot wounds after deputies responded before midnight Tuesday to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Broad River Rd in the Burton area.

According to Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office, EMS was dispatched to the scene and life-saving efforts were attempted.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.