CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) - Some homebound people across the Lowcountry say they are having trouble getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Health officials say they are working to establish ways to take vaccine doses to homebound patients.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are becoming more accessible across the State of South Carolina. Some South Carolinians say despite being eligible to receive their dose, they haven't been able to schedule a vaccine appointment.