CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A prayer vigil will be held Thursday at Marion Square following the Texas school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

The Lowcountry community will come together for a vigil downtown at Marion Square at 6 p.m.

“We’re devastated by the massacre at an elementary school – especially because we know how to stop these tragedies,” said Merrill Chapman, Director of Brady South Carolina. “We demand Congress support universal background checks and ban assault weapons; we know that this won’t stop all gun violence but it certainly will dramatically lower the fatalities.”

A circle will be formed at the vigil with community members speaking on their points of reference on the recent gun massacres.

There will also be a bell ringing to honor the lives lost at Robb Elementary School.