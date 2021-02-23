Virtual career fair for military community happening Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for veterans in need of help with their job search.

This event is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, reserve members and military spouses.

Veteran unemployment continues to slide down the COVID-19 curve with the latest DOL report stating that the rate for January 2021 is at 4.9%, down from 5.3% in December.

As the number is lower, this number remains more than double the unemployment rate of veterans this time last year.

The virtual career fair will be Tuesday, February 23rd, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as spouses and dependents.

For more information and to register for the hiring event, click here.