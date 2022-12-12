ERLANGER, KY (WCBD) – A job fair for veterans, military spouses, active-duty personnel, and National Guard and Reserve members is happening Tuesday.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will cohost the All Veteran Job Fair planned for Tuesday, December 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Employers are offering career opportunities for various industries including construction, administration, medicine, and logistics from entry-level to senior management.

The event will also have career counseling, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claimed assistance offered at no additional cost.

Registration for the event can be done at success.recruitmilitary.com. More resources for veterans and military families can be found at jobs.dav.org.