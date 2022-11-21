ERLANGER, KY (WCBD) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will cohost a virtual job fair for veterans, military spouses, active-duty personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve looking for work.

The All Veterans Job Fair is happening Tuesday, November 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Employers are seeking candidates exploring opportunities in various fields of work including construction, administration, medicine, and logistics from entry-level to senior-level management.

The event will also offer career counseling, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claims assistance at no additional cost.

Registration for the job fair can be done at success.recruitmilitary.com. More resources for veterans and military families can be found at jobs.dav.org.