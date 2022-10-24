ERLANGER, KY (WCBD) – A virtual job fair for veterans, military spouses, active-duty personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve is happening Tuesday.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will cohost the virtual All Veterans Job Fair Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Employers from a range of industries including construction, administration, medicine, and logistics are offering career opportunities from entry-level to senior management.

The event will also offer career counseling, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claims assistance, at no additional cost.

Registration for this event can be done at success.recruitmilitary.com. More free resources for veterans and their families can be found here.