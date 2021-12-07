Virtual veteran job fair for Army soldiers and spouses

ERLANGER, K.Y. (WCBD) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will cohost the Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair December 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free for those transitioning Army soldiers and spouses.

“Whether you’re transitioning out of the military and looking for a new career or you’ve been out of the military and are looking for something new, it’s always a very daunting and stressful task,” said DAV National Employment Director Jeff Hall. “And while this mission is made more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to leave the door to opportunity open.”

Employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

To register for the Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, click here.