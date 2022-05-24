COLD SPRING, KY (WCBD) – Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary will cohost the Transitioning Army and Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair May 24 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The free event is for veterans, active-duty military personnel, and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Employers from a wide range of industries from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry-level to senior management, are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans.

The event will also offer career counseling, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claims assistance, at no additional cost.

To register for the job fair, visit recruitmilitary.careerco.com. More resources for veterans and their families can be found here.