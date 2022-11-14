ERLANGER, KY (WCBD) – A job fair for veterans, military spouses, active-duty personnel, and National Guard and Reserve members is happening Tuesday.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary® will jointly host the virtual All Veterans Job Fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Employers are offering career opportunities for various industries including construction, administration, medicine, and logistics from entry-level to senior management.

There will also be career counseling, resume assistance, networking opportunities, and claims assistance offered at no additional cost.

Registration for the event can be done at success.recruitmilitary.com. More resources for veterans and military families can be found at jobs.dav.org.