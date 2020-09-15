Walmart launches new membership program for customers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Walmart’s new membership program, Walmart+, for customers that will combine in-store and online perks launches Tuesday.

Walmart+ will be able to reach more than 4,700 stores, including 2,700 stores that will offer same day delivery.

Plus members will also receive unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster for customers.

Customers can start unlocking perks September 15th and will cost $98 a year. That can be estimated at about $12.95 a month and will include a 15-day free trial period.

Walmart announced a few perks of the Walmart+ membership, but state that the benefits will grow over time.

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items within the store

Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app; a faster way to shop in store

Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations

To learn more about all the benefits of the Walmart+ app, you can visit their website.