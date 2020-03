ORLANDO, F.L. (WCBD) – For the first time since Disneyland and Disney World opened in 1955 and 1965 respectively, Mickey Mouse is starring in his own ride-through attraction!

On Wednesday, March 4, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

The attraction is described as a “celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for state-of-the-art storytelling.”