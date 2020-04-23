WATCH: Rep. Cunningham speaks on COVID-19 funding package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Representative Joe Cunningham voted in favor of the $484 billion emergency coronavirus response package.

The package includes $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) “with $60 billion set aside for community lenders to expand program access to the smallest and most vulnerable businesses and communities of color.” It also includes more than $350 billion to be put towards emergency loans.

The healthcare system will receive $75 billion in “critical funding for hospitals and health care workers on the front lines” and $25 billion for testing.

Cunningham said that while he supports the bill, he was disappointed in the delay caused by partisanship. He pointed out the bill’s shortcomings, namely that it “fails to ensure relief goes only to small businesses that need it most instead of large corporations” and lacks funding for state governments.