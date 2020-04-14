WATCH: SC National Guard assembles PPE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC National Guard has been activated to assist with COVID-19 response efforts.

Guard members have been ready to do whatever is asked of them to assist the state. They converted an MUSC fitness center into a field hospital in only 48 hours, sorted through and delivered hundreds of boxes of personal protective equipment from the National Strategic Stockpile, and now, they are assembling PPE to distribute to first responders.

In this video, guard members are busy putting together plastic face shields to protect healthcare workers.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Tim Andrews, South Carolina National Guard)