Way Back Wednesday: Hopsewee Plantation

Georgetown County, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s Wednesday and that means it is time to explore the history that surrounds the Lowcountry. This week, we head to Hopsewee Plantation.

Located 13 miles south of Georgetown, the plantation is best known as the birthplace and childhood home to a boy who went on to write his name in history as a signer of the Declaration of Independence; Thomas Lynch Jr.





The Library of Congress: Hopsewee Plantation, 1933

Built in 1740 by Colonel Thomas Lynch Sr., Hopsewee Plantation was one of the South’s major rice plantations

“Colonel Thomas Lynch formed Hopsewee Plantation from a five-hundred-acre grant purchased from John Abraham Motte and a three-hundred-acre grant originally claimed by George Montgomery. Lynch also secured a grant for an island in the Santee River Delta of fourteen-hundred acres between Push and Go Creek and Six Mile Creek.” The South Carolina Encyclopedia

The Historical Marker Database shows that Hopsewee was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1972.

Library of Congress: Historical Marker, Hopsewee Plantation

The marker reads, “Thomas Lynch, Jr., signer of the Declaration of Independence, was born here Aug. 5, 1749. He was elected from St. James Parish, Santee, to 1st Provincial Congress, Dec. 19, 1774; to 2nd Provincial Congress, Aug. 7-8, 1775; to the Continental Congress, Mar, 23, 1776; Commissioned captain, provincial troops, June 17, 1775; served on committee to draft constitution for South Carolina, 1776. He was lost at sea, 1779.”





Library of Congress: Hopsewee Plantation

The plantation was purchased, renovated, and opened to the public in 1970. Today, the home is privately owned but is open for tours and special events.

Visitors have the opportunity to explore the plantation from top to bottom on the “Cellar-To-Attic” guided tour. This includes learning about the history of the two original slave cabins that still stand on the grounds and the slaves who lived and worked on the plantation.