Wayne Magwood remembered by family, friends

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Wayne Magwood was a friend to all and a staple in the lowcountry shrimping community for over 30 years.

Tragically, Magwood was killed crossing Mill Street at Coleman Boulevard when he was hit by a passing truck on Friday. He was 67 years old.

Now, his family and friends, as well as many in the community, are mourning the loss and remembering his legacy.

“The icon of the creek,” said Scotty Magwood, Wayne Magwood’s Brother. “I really wish he was still here. Everybody that knew him…whoever knew him loved him and he always asked if anybody needed any help, he would gladly help them.”

Wayne Magwood and his shrimping boat, The Winds of Fortune, called Shem Creek home for decades. He often sold his catch on the corner of Mill Street and Coleman Boulevard, near the site of the accident.

Some say, he taught everyone on the creek how to shrimp. He’d take young shrimpers under his wing and teach them the ways while helping them get their boats ready for the job.

One of those young shrimpers is Lockwood Freeman who is also Magwood’s nephew.

“We’ve just been getting it ready. We were really just getting going. I’m just devastated. It just feels like a dream,” said Freeman.

As the longtime captain of the Winds of Fortune, Magwood provided fresh shrimp to locals for over 32 years before retiring in July.

Even after his retirement, Magwood remained active in the fishing community. According to a Facebook post from his Winds of Fortune business page, he continued working at Shem Creek, consulting and repairing nets for his friends at Tarvin’s Seafood.

An owner of Tarvin’s Seafood, Cindy Tarvin, knew Magwood for around 20 years and remembers him as a wonderful person.

“Wayne was a sweet a man as there ever was. He didn’t know a stranger, he always looked for the best in anybody. He befriended people that most others had cast aside and he was just an all around nice man,” said Tarvin.

Magwood and the Winds of Fortune were featured on Dirty Jobs, The Amazing Race, in a Darius Rucker music video, and most recently, he worked on Netflix’s Outer Banks, according to Scotty Magwood.

Mike Rowe, of Dirty Jobs, posted a tribute to Magwood on Facebook after the news of his death was announced. Rowe shared personal experiences while filming the episode and commented on the lasting legacy Magwood left in the shrimping industry. The full post can be found here.

News 2 is working to find information about a public memorial or service. We will update when details become available.