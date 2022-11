UPDATE: SCDOT has cleared the crash.

MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two lanes near the Wando Bridge are closed on I-526 heading west due to a car crash Saturday morning.

According to the SC Department of Transportation, the right two lanes on I-526 WB are closed following a crash that happened at 11:30 a.m. two miles west of Exit 28-Long Point Road.

As of 511:45 a.m., the right two lanes are blocked.

