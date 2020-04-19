WEATHER ALERT DAY: Severe thunderstorms possible late Sunday through Monday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Another risk of severe thunderstorms arrives in the Lowcountry later today through Monday morning as a strong storm system moves through the southeastern United States.

Although an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, the highest probability of strong to severe thunderstorms will be overnight into early Monday morning. Wind damage, tornadoes, and large hail are possible with the stronger storms.

Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight. NOAA Weather Radios should be in alert mode, make sure EAS alerts are activated in your mobile device’s settings, and download the Storm Team 2 weather app by clicking the link below.