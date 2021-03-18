WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms expected across the Lowcountry Thursday afternoon

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – A Weather Alert Day for the Lowcountry as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to impact the Carolinas Thursday afternoon and evening.

The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds up to 70 MPH, large hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes. The greatest risk of severe thunderstorms will be from 2 PM through 8 PM.

“Although we won’t all see severe weather today, those of us who do could experience significant impacts,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers. “If a warning is issued for your area, take it seriously.”

Storm Team 2 suggests having multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings today including your smart phone, NOAA Weather Radio, and on the air with us on News 2.