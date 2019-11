Some of the coldest weather we’ve seen this season is on its way by the weekend with morning lows in the mid 30s! It is certainly going to be a cold morning, but will it be a frosty one? There’s a chance but currently it looks unlikely.

Why? It’s a matter of wind and humidity! It’s all explained in the video above. Stay warm and keep an eye out for frost alerts as they still might be issued early next week!

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist David Dickson