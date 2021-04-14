Wedding venues adapting to new pandemic changes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The pandemic forced changes to plans for thousands of weddings across the country, but now wedding venues, brides and grooms are making new game plans for their big days.

“I’ve got rings and signs and things that people have gotten me that say May 16. There will be a lot of May 16 stuff everywhere and I don’t think I will ever forget it,” says Bre Koch, a bride from Georgetown County.

Changes include some venues lowering capacity and in some cases, that means going from 400 to 100 guests.

“We have been changing up things, but we have been just making sure we are passing that on with brides so they have enough time for them to prepare,” says Chelsea Banias, Director of Harborside East Event Venue.

Taking that change and utilizing their outdoor space, by having smaller weddings is how venues like Harborside East complied with state and CDC guidelines while making sure their guests have fun.

“We have a big outdoor space so we have been seeing a lot more outdoor events which makes people feel a lot more comfortable and let their hair down if they are in an outdoor space,” Banias.

Having a venue, vendors and planners who were flexible are why some brides took a year to re-plan their day.

“We didn’t have to do any restrictions so that was great. I know a lot of people that had to and a lot of brides that had to cut their guest count in half or even having 20, but that is also why I wanted to postpone it,” Koch says.

Venue owners say they will continue with their changes after the pandemic.

“Vendors who are making really good choices, caterers have changed the way they serve food. We still see a lot of masks and we see a lot of social distancing, but I think everyone is a little more hopeful because there is a little less kind of sadness and worry on the horizon,” Banias.

Wedding venues like Harborside East plan to follow CDC guidelines for the remainder of the pandemic to keep everyone safe.