West Ashley High baseball coach, family receive heart-warming surprise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley High School’s beloved head baseball coach, Tyson Azevedo, was surprised by his students on Friday with a generous donation to the Azevedo family.

Melissa Azevedo, Coach Azevedo’s wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer two months ago. Since then, treatment has begun and she’s doing well despite a few medical setbacks.

To show support, a few baseball players at West Ashley High School, with the help of a member of the booster club, pioneered an effort to raise money for the family. A check for $2,400 and some change was presented to Coach Azevedo during school last week. The gesture brought tears to the eyes of Azevedo and many who were there.

“To have such support, such as this baseball family and all the families around us, it just means so much to us and so much to her,” said Coach Azevedo. “So much love and support we didn’t even know could exist and it’s just been amazing.”

Mrs. Azevedo was not present at the time of the check presentation, but when it was brought home to her, the couple shed a few tears.

“She had no idea until I got home and then she and I cried on the couch together,” said Azevedo.

He says he couldn’t be more proud of his students and the family feels surrounded by love and support during one of the most difficult times of their lives.