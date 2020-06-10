West Ashley Revitalization Commission to meet Wednesday; discuss rebranding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – West Ashley will soon look a little different thanks to a revitalization project called Plan West Ashley.

The project, led by a commission, wants to promote positive changes to the area.

The process started with public comment on things like affordable housing and economic development.

“What we have is what the folks of Charleston and West Ashley wanted,” said Peter Shahid, a Charleston City Council member.

The project will shape the future of the areas streets, neighborhoods and public spaces.

On Wednesday, the commission will discuss options for re-branding including logo designs and an identity for West Ashley.

Shahid is hopeful one iconic Charleston landmark, the West Ashley WW1 Memorial Bridge, will make its way into the chosen design.

Because it’s the connection between the peninsula and West Ashley and one of the oldest public facilities in Charleston.

