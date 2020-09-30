West Ashley sewer continuing to cause concerns for residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While more storms continue in the Lowcountry, the biggest concern for residents is the sewer on Donahue Drive in the Charlestowne Estates. The overflowing sewer has resulted in four calls to Charleston Water System since August 1st for drainage assistance.

Neighbors said they are bringing the issue to light as it’s a quality-of-life issue and they feel as though their local leaders should know what’s going on.

Robert Holder, a resident since 1997, said he lives on the pond that the sewage flows into and what the residents have had to put up with is more than just water.

The water first of all has a smell just like what you would think sewage to smell and at times you can actually see solids come out. After the flow stops you’ll see toilet paper just streams of toilet paper that are matted down on the ground. But the biggest concern is the odor. Even though Charleston Water Service says 90% of what flows out is is actually rainwater, it still is just the sewage is in there really makes for an unpleasant situation. Robert Holder, Resident Since 1997

Holder said most of the area shares a common bond with the pond as some of the neighbors contribute to expenses to keep it up. He even added that the sewage ending up in the pond is somewhat galvanizing the community to try to get the street and pond clear again.

Jeff Brown, a resident of 13 years, said another unpleasantry is that the generally active neighbors have had to make bothersome decisions when the sewage boils over.

We have lots of dog walkers, lots of bike riders, a ton of kids playing as you can see and when it rains and this exceeds whatever limit it has—all of that comes to end. Because this is a main thruway for all of those activities and all of a sudden those people have to make a decision to ride through gray water or not participate in whatever activity they want to do. Jeff Brown, Resident Since 2007

Brown said that this has primarily been an issue since the pandemic as many are trying to get more outdoor exercise.

Charleston Water Systems said that this area is and has been their top priority. Additionally, a temporary solution should be coming to the neighborhood soon as they work to re-route more lines. The issue should be resolved entirely come 2023/2024.