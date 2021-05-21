Westview Elementary Special Education Teacher Emily Estes receives News 2 Cool School Teacher award

News 2 presents Westview Elementary Special Education Teacher Ms. Emily Estes with our Cool School Teacher award.

A teacher for six years, Ms. Emily Estes is a self-contained special education teacher at Westview Elementary in Goose Creek. She teaches both traditional and blended students.

Parent Kimberly Kennedy nominated her, and Kennedy says she has never seen a teacher with so much love and compassion for her job, and says Ms. Estes makes sure every student is learning on their own pathway.

On News 2’s behalf, Westview’s principal Ms. Shawn Wimmer presented Ms. Estes with the News 2 Cool School Teacher award. Wimmer says, “We are blessed to have her as a teacher for us. She has a heart for children, and goes above and beyond everyday for each and every single one of her students.” Ms. Estes says, “I’m so honored to be a Cool School Teacher, and I want to say thank you to Ms. Wimmer and Ms. Barr for supporting me and helping me grow into the teacher I am today, and of course I have to thank all of my students, my current students, and past students because without y’all I wouldn’t be a teacher. I also want to say thank you to all the parents for supporting and believing in me. Thank you guys!

Congratulations Ms. Emily Estes!

If you would like to nominate a Cool School teacher, principal, or leader, send an email to Octavia Mitchell at omitchell@wcbd.com.