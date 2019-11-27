What you need to know before hitting the stores on Black Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Black Friday shopping is a yearly tradition for many consumers across America. Whether or not you take part in the shopping frenzy; stores will be opening as soon as your Thanksgiving dishes are clean.

Some stores have decided to amp up the sales over the years; starting as early as Wednesday the 27th. Best Buy, Target, Macy’s, Kohls, and Walmart are just a few of the big stores that already have started their sales.

Below you’ll find the extensive list of 2019 store openings that you may want to bookmark.

So what’s new this year? Some studies have shown an increase in shoppers.

New data shows that 85% of consumers plan to shop on Black Friday. According to the survey by Retailmenot, this is up from last year’s 78%.

2019 data is also showing a predicted increase in online shopping; specifically for Amazon. Adobe Analytics predict $12 billion in online sales as a whole; up from the $9.9 billion in sales from 2018.

If you are wondering what you should buy during the sales, small electronics typically have the best deals. Experts advise that if you see a good deal on TVs, computers or phones, pick them up immediately.

This year is being referred to as “The Year of the Headphones.” With Apple recently releasing their AirPod Pros and Amazon’s new Echo Buds, experts are hoping to see some competitive price cuts.

Kitchen appliances and winter clothing are also get the green light from experts this year. However, when it comes to toys and furniture…not so much.

Experts say that furniture is most heavily discounted closer into the new year; toys are discounted closer to Christmas. While waiting to buy toys closer to the buzzer might be scary; you could score some great deals.

If you do end up setting your alarm clock for 3AM this year, just remember to be safe and savvy so you can get the most out of your Black Friday.

For more information on Black Friday predictions; click here.