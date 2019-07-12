White spots from sun exposure. What they are and how to treat them.

If you’ve been working on your tan lately, you might have noticed a bizarre white pigmentation on your skin.
This condition is a common fungus called Tinea Versicolor.
But not to worry, it’s a lot less concerning than it sounds.
Due to sun exposure the condition prevents your body from producing color.
Everyone is said to have this fungus, especially younger folks with oilier skin.
This condition thrives in hot and humid climates.
For some people, it may be more visible than others.
“It goes away, the fungus is killed off relatively quickly. The manifestations take a while to go away because those areas that are lighter take a while to re-pigment and even out with your other skin. It could take up to several months to completely resolve it, depending on how much sun exposure you have,” says Doctor Marguerite Germain, a Board Certified Dermatologist at Germain Dermatology.
Treatments for this fungus are available and can help resolve it.
Some to name are anti fungal creams, lotions, or shampoos such as,