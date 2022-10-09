MOUNT PLESANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Expecting mail on October 10? You may have to wait another day.

Columbia Day and Indigenous People’s Day is a federal holiday observed on the second Monday in October.

According to the United States Postal Service, the UPSP will close to recognize Columbus Day on October 10.

Columbus Day is one of the 11 federal holidays recognized by USPS.

USPS closes for the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

July 4

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas (USPS will recognize Christmas on December 26 in 2022)

UPS and FedEx stores will be open on Monday, however, both may experience shipping delays due to the USPS closure.