Woman dead, 2 flown to Augusta burn center after house fire in Powdersville

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Coroner’s Office officials said a woman died and two other people were flown to an area burn center following a house fire early Friday morning in Powdersville.

According to Anderson County dispatch, crews from Anderson County and Greenville County responded at about 4:50 a.m. to a home on Traybon Court.

The coroner’s office said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they found the home engulfed in flames.

According to the coroner, five people were in the home at the time of the fire — two adults and three children.

One of the adults, a woman, died at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

A man and a child were also injured in the fire and were flown to the Augusta burn center for treatment of their injuries.

The two other children in the home were able to escape the fire and were not injured.

According to the coroner, the man being flown to the burn center is being credited with getting the two kids out of the home through a broken window.

The coroner said they are still waiting to notify family members at this time.