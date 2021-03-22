Wrong way driver dies in fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal collision in Orangeburg County that left one man dead.

According to troopers, the crash happened at 12:20 a.m. Monday on US Hwy 301 near Lariot Rd. When on the scene, troopers found that a 2004 Honda Civic had struck a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro head on.

Officials say the driver of the Honda Civic was traveling south in the northbound lanes when they struck the Chevy head on.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing seatbelts, but the driver of the Honda Civic was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Chevy Camaro was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.