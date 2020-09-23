X-Men, The Flash, and more for this week’s New Comics Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Listen up, true believers! Today is Wednesday and that means a whole new batch of comic book titles are available to purchase.

From X-Men to The Flash, and even a fun ’90s flashback crossover, we got you covered on the new books we know you can’t wait to get your hands on!

Courtesy: DC

First up from DC we have Dark Knights Death Metal: Speed Metal!

In this story line, all of The Flashes from the different eras have to team up against an evil, alternate version of Batman.

The excitement doesn’t stop there, however. Team Flash(es) also face off against this evil Batman‘s army of the undead!

Will this villainous threat be too much for our speedsters to handle? Find out in this astonishing first issue.

Courtesy: Marvel

From Marvel we have X of Swords!

An epic tie in to the Dawn of X books we’ve seen from the X-Men recently.

This story will feature ALL of the X-Men and mutant characters we have seen throughout the Dawn of X saga, working together, to defeat an enemy from The Other World.

Ten fabled swords are the key to their victory.

Courtesy: BOOM! Studios

From BOOM! Studios we have An Unkindness of Ravens!

In this first issue we are introduced to a girl who is attending a new school. Nothing too out of the ordinary, until she opens her locker to see a missing persons poster featuring someone who looks exactly like her!

Mix in a little witchcraft and you’ve got yourself an exciting Indie-mystery you won’t want to put down!

Courtesy: IDW

These new titles not peaking your interests? No worries! Our comic pick of the week is sure to hit you right in the ’90s nostalgia!

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers meet The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

The villains of each respective group have teamed up to do some villainous stuff, and it is up to these two groups of unlikely allies to join forces and take them down!

Full story line now available.

