FILE – In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of “Wonder Woman” in Los Angeles. The film grossed $103.1 million in North America over its debut weekend, a figure that easily surpassed industry expectations, set a new record for a film directed by a woman and bested all previous stand-alone female superhero movies put together. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Did you ever think your love for superhero movies could earn you a paycheck? Well, there is some good news.

AT&T is looking for one lucky fan to watch and review six female-led superhero movies over six days – and get paid $1,000.

The movies include Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Dark Phoenix, Catwoman, Elektra, and Birds of Prey.

To apply, click here.